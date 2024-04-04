Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Trimmed by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

