MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Up 5.4%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.92 and last traded at $74.39. Approximately 32,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 171,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

The stock has a market cap of $743.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,006,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,637,217.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,064 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

