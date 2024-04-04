Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 78,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 374,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNTK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNTK

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $635.15 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of -0.49.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.