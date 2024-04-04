Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.79

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 446122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Mplx Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,036,000 after buying an additional 809,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,463,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,348,000 after buying an additional 154,529 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,776,000 after buying an additional 639,199 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

