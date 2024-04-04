Murphy Oil Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

Murphy Oil has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

NYSE MUR opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at $470,447.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at $470,447.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

