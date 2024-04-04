MWA Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MWA Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.7% of MWA Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,877,000 after buying an additional 859,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $704.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The company has a market cap of $312.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.36.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

