My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Reaches $2.76 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $157,562.28 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000564 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005335 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012046 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.