Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 5.9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 363,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,812,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,975,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 592,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after purchasing an additional 383,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth $3,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

