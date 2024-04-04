Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.80

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.80 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 565172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Natera Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,372,290.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,399 shares of company stock valued at $25,956,102 in the last ninety days. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

