National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) PT Raised to $58.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

NHI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NHI

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NHI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.40. 54,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,504. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 11.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.