Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 0.3 %

NTZ stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

