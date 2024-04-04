Nauticus Robotics (KITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th.

Nauticus Robotics Price Performance

KITT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 137,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,029. Nauticus Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nauticus Robotics

In other news, CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. sold 352,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $66,970.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nauticus Robotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nauticus Robotics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nauticus Robotics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

