Nauticus Robotics (KITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th.
KITT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 137,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,029. Nauticus Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.04.
In other news, CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. sold 352,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $66,970.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.
