Nauticus Robotics (KITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th.
Nauticus Robotics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KITT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. Nauticus Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. sold 352,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $66,970.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics
Nauticus Robotics Company Profile
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nauticus Robotics
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.