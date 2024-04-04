Nauticus Robotics (KITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th.

Nauticus Robotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KITT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. Nauticus Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. sold 352,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $66,970.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 425.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 44,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 34.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

