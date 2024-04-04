NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $477.35 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.33 billion and $477.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.95 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00070234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00016452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,184,414,004 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,184,313,619 with 1,054,016,312 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.4583342 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 389 active market(s) with $539,431,807.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

