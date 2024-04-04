New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading 1.5% Higher

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.30. 4,395,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 38,542,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp



New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

