NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

NMI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 189,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,623. NMI has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 426.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 42,321 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in NMI by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 205,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 142,135 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NMI by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 988,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

