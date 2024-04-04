North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 9,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 64,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOA

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.5 %

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $625.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.59%.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 526,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in North American Construction Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,381,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 164,823 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 76,522 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, mining, and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.