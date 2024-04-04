Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 1.1%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $125.30 and last traded at $125.63. 1,369,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,095,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $559.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 11,814,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,164,000 after buying an additional 210,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.