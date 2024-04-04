NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.29. NuScale Power shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 2,148,224 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

NuScale Power Stock Up 4.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.06.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 126,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 67,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

