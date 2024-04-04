Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Raised to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUVL

Nuvalent Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $74.00 on Monday. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,550,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $2,884,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,649,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,894,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 997,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,005,575. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 97.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.