Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.74% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 465.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

