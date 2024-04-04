Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 21.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,194,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $30,845,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $43.81.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVEI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

