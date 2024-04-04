NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 0.9% Higher

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $906.34 and last traded at $897.86. 12,399,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 52,767,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $889.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $796.20 and its 200-day moving average is $587.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

