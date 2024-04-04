Oak Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

