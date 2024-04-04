Oak Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.69. The company had a trading volume of 65,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,679. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

