Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.07. 80,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,610. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.