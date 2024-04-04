Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 2.7%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 106,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 771,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OII. Barclays cut their target price on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,930,000 after purchasing an additional 256,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,134,000 after purchasing an additional 705,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after buying an additional 734,518 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

