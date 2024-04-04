Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.00

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 5461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.75).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.09. The company has a market cap of £931.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.05 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,105.26%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

