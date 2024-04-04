Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading Up 5.3%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 89,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,018,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 138.15% and a negative return on equity of 321.12%. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.