Omega Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.01). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 194.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,609,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,178,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,417,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 818,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 509,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 333,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

