Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.630–0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

OMER opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. Omeros has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

