Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.00. Opera shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 85,356 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Opera Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.20. Opera had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Opera Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Opera by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 38,328 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 510,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 216,448 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 137,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 35,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

