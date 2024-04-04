OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $940.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,542,355.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni purchased 550,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at $18,904,867.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,542,355.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,993,015 shares of company stock worth $8,479,069. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 34.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

