OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 1.4 %

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $32.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OptimumBank by 86.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.