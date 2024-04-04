OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Down 1.4 %
OptimumBank stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $32.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
