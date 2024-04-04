O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,234.00 at Truist Financial

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,132.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $855.24 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,078.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $994.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

