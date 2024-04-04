Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 1.0 %

ONVO stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.91. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Organovo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Organovo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

