Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Up 1.0 %
ONVO stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.91. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.