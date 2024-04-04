Orion Group Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Orion Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the construction company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.31 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Orion Group Stock Performance

NYSE ORN opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orion Group by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In other news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Orion Group news, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 12,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 8,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $156,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

