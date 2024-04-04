Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Sells $122,183.75 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,703.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ORA opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

