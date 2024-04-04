Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Owens Corning from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Shares of OC stock opened at $171.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.69. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 97.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 101.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 84,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Owens Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

