Oxen Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,180.88 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $6,180.88 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,596.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $640.60 or 0.00946978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.82 or 0.00149034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.66 or 0.00191671 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00051152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00142134 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,367,120 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

