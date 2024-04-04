PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading Up 0.8%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.38 and last traded at $121.40. Approximately 269,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,297,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

