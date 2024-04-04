Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 23.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned 0.19% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $27,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 86,043 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,929,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

