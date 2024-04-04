Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 399,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,880 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

