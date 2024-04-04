PAID Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $58.13 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. PAID Network has a market cap of $58.13 million and $569,089.19 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,903,800 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 288,903,800.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.21117533 USD and is up 13.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $697,873.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

