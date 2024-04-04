Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $18.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $22.69 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

