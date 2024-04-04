Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Trading Up 2.9%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.69. 617,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,493,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. CIBC cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

