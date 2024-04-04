Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 32,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 76,140 shares.The stock last traded at 22.46 and had previously closed at 22.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of 18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.08 by -0.04. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of 7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 624.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

