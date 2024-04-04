Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 32,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 76,140 shares.The stock last traded at 22.46 and had previously closed at 22.07.
Paramount Global Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of 21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of 18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.67.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.08 by -0.04. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of 7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 624.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.