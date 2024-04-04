Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 500 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up about 0.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 139.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CRH opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

CRH Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.