Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $189.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.