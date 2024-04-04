Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,985 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 3.91% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $77,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

